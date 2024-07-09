Thames Water confirms £158m dividend in March amid scramble for fresh funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thames Water confirms £158m dividend in March amid scramble for fresh funding

By Press Association
Thames Water is the UK’s largest water company (Alamy/PA)
Thames Water is the UK’s largest water company (Alamy/PA)

Thames Water has confirmed that it paid two fresh dividends worth £158.3 million in March, as the heavily indebted company said it is unlikely to raise fresh funds before December.

The water company, which is creaking under a debt pile of more than £15 billion, said it paid the dividends to help fund two of its holding companies, Kemble Eurobond and Thames Water Limited, which are in financial trouble.

The dividends come after water industry regulator Ofwat had already said it is “minded” to take action against Thames Water for a smaller £37.5 million dividend payment in October 2023.

Under new rules introduced last year, water companies with poor financial and environmental records are not allowed to pay dividends.

Thames Water paid a total of £196 million in dividends last year.

The firm said it is still looking for fresh funding needed to maintain and update its infrastructure, after investors pulled the plug on £500 million of emergency cash earlier this year.

It said it has £1.8 billion of liquidity, enough to fund its operations until the end of May next year, but that it needs new investment.

Thames Water said profit increased to £75.4 million for the year ending March 31, up on a £30 million loss the year before.

Revenue increased 11% to £2.5 billion.

Pollution incidents increased to 350, up on 331 last year, which it blamed on a rainier-than-expected year.

The number of “serious pollutions” decreased by 18%, Thames Water said.

It said it spent £2 billion on maintaining and updating its infrastructure last year.

Chief financial officer Alastair Cochran said the dividend payments were to help it make “top-up payments” to its pension schemes.

He added that the dividends are “entirely consistent with normal practice”.

The company’s financial update will be followed on Thursday by a draft verdict from Ofwat on water companies’ five-year spending plans and bill increases to 2030.

That will kick off six months of negotiations with Ofwat, ahead of its final decision in December.

The utility giant, which has 16 million customers in London and the Thames Valley region, put forward plans in April that would see spending rise to £19.8 billion, with the extra being used for environmental projects.

However, that would also involve increasing customer bills by 44%, a figure which has prompted backlash from consumer groups.

Meanwhile, the process of securing new cash is “not expected to conclude” until after Ofwat’s final decision.

Chief executive Chris Weston said Thames had taken “informal soundings which have shown there is interest in the market”.

He added that the company will be looking at a “broad church” of potential investors which could include existing shareholders.

If it ultimately fails to attract fresh funding, Thames Water’s fraying finances could present Sir Keir Starmer’s newly elected Labour Government with a significant industrial crisis.

A blueprint codenamed Project Timber was being drawn up in Whitehall in the spring, according to reports, which could see the company effectively nationalised.

Under the plans, the company would be placed in a form of special administration in the scenario that its parent company fails.

Mr Weston added that it is “not in the interests” of customers or investors for the company to fall into Government hands.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds signalled during a pre-election Bloomberg debate that he “wouldn’t want to see a nationalisation” of Thames Water.

Speaking at the Bloomberg debate about Thames Water, Mr Reynolds said: “I think there should be a solution that falls short of that.”