First Direct cuts mortgage rates for first-time buyers and home movers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First Direct cuts mortgage rates for first-time buyers and home movers

By Press Association
First Direct reduced the mortgage rates it is offering by up to 0.17 percentage points on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Direct reduced the mortgage rates it is offering by up to 0.17 percentage points on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

First Direct reduced the mortgage rates it is offering by up to 0.17 percentage points on Tuesday, following a slew of rate cuts by major lenders last week.

The bank has cut rates across its range of two, three and five-year fixed repayment mortgages, for first-time buyers and home movers.

The reductions include a cut on a two-year fixed-rate deal for people with a 15% deposit, which is now priced at 4.99%, down from 5.16%.

Liam O’Hara, head of mortgages at First Direct said: “We’re pleased to be reducing our rates across our range of two, three and five-year fixed mortgages, across LTVs (loans to value) from 60% to 95%.

“We see the highest demand for those products and today’s changes will help people making their first steps on the ladder, or those moving into their next home.”

Economists have predicted that the Bank of England base rate will be reduced from the current 16-year high of 5.25% at the next vote on August 1 – and there have already been signs of lenders’ mortgage rates edging down.

Last week, Halifax, HSBC UK, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Yorkshire Building Society were among those to shake up their ranges, with some lenders cutting their mortgage rates more than once over the past couple of weeks.

Ben Merritt, the Yorkshire’s director of mortgages, said last week that market conditions had allowed it to reduce rates on several products across its range.

Some commentators have also suggested that the need to generate more business and ramp up their summer sales may be motivating lenders to tweak their rates.

There have also been some recent signs that the choice of mortgage products is improving.

Financial information website Moneyfacts said this week that it had counted 361 mortgage products available for people with 5% deposits at the start of July, marking the highest total since May 2022.

People looking for low deposit deals are often first-time buyers.

Moneyfacts looked at data for the first available day of each month for the research.