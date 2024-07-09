Mulberry replaces chief executive amid slump in luxury sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mulberry replaces chief executive amid slump in luxury sales

By Press Association
Luxury bag maker Mulberry has replaced its chief executive (Yui Mok/PA)
Luxury bag maker Mulberry has replaced its chief executive (Yui Mok/PA)

Luxury bag maker Mulberry has replaced its chief executive Thierry Andretta with the former boss of Danish fashion brand Ganni.

Andrea Baldo will replace Mr Andretta and join the board on September 1, while the current chief executive will step down with immediate effect.

Mr Baldo served as Ganni boss from 2018 until April, during which time it expanded to the UK, US, China, Australia and Thailand.

He will be tasked with steering the company through a period of depressed demand in the luxury goods sector.

Mulberry reported a 4% drop in group revenues for the year to March 30 as it said trading conditions worsened in the final three months of its financial year.

The company, which was founded in 1971 by the entrepreneur Roger Saul and his mother, Joan, said international business had jumped by 7.2% but UK retail sales fell by 3.2%.

The company’s share price has fallen 42% since the start of the year, and it warned in May that there was no immediate end in sight to trading woes in the UK and China.

Shares fell 6% on Tuesday after the announcement.

Mr Baldo said: “I am thrilled to join Mulberry at such a pivotal moment and to build upon the strong sustainability credentials of this iconic luxury brand.

“I look forward to leading the business and its talented team into the next chapter.”

Chris Roberts, chairman at Mulberry, said: “Following our search process, it was clear that Andrea’s international fashion brand expertise, creativity and strategic thinking meant he was absolutely the right person for this role. I’d also like to thank Thierry for his contribution to the business.”

Prior to Ganni, Mr Baldo was chief executive at Italian leather goods and accessories brand Coccinelle from 2016 to 2018, and board director at Italian luxury goods company Marni Group from 2013 to 2016.

He also held senior positions at Diesel for 10 years, including as chief operating officer of its US business.