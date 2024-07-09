Signs of household optimism as spending on holidays and entertainment increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Signs of household optimism as spending on holidays and entertainment increases

By Press Association
Spending on holidays and entertainment increased in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2023, TSB said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spending on holidays and entertainment increased in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2023, TSB said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spending on holidays and entertainment increased in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2023, according to TSB analysis of customers’ shopping habits.

But households cut back when it came to spending on home renovations and DIY projects, the research indicated.

TSB analysed more than 425 million debit card transactions between January 1  and June 30 and compared them with the same period in 2023.

The bank recorded a 9.2% increase in the total value of spending with airline and travel companies.

Spending on entertainment, including concert tickets, theme parks and cinema and theatre visits, increased by 5.1%, while amusement parks jumped by 20.2%. Spending in pubs was 7.2% higher than a year earlier.

But there were signs of some households putting off renovations and home improvement projects, with overall spending for DIY, electrical and furniture items falling by 15.5%.

Spending on clothing decreased by 4%.

There were also signs of food prices continuing to impact on household budgets, with supermarket spending increasing by 3.4%.

TSB also commissioned a survey which found that over half (57%) of people are feeling confident about their personal finances over the next six months.

A quarter (25%) believe they will face greater financial challenges.

Just over two-fifths (42%) are not planning to spend more in the second half of the year, according to the Censuswide survey of 2,000 people across the UK in June.

Economists have predicted that the Bank of England base rate will be reduced from the current 16-year high of 5.25% to 5% at the next vote on August 1.

This could help to ease costs for some mortgage holders, although many homeowners coming off fixed rates will still end up paying significantly more than previously.

Delphine Emenyonu, head of loans and credit cards at TSB, said: “While many household budgets are under pressure, consumers are remaining optimistic – with many prioritising spend on treats such as holidays and entertainment.

“Consumers are feeling more confident about their finances, and with a potential interest rate cut later in August, we may see increased spending levels in the second half of the year.”