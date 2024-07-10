Travis Perkins hires former Taylor Wimpey boss as chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Perkins hires former Taylor Wimpey boss as chief executive

By Press Association
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has hired former Taylor Wimpey boss Pete Redfern as its new chief executive as it looks to turnaround the group’s fortunes (Travis Perkins/PA)
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins has hired former Taylor Wimpey boss Pete Redfern to its top post as the group looks to turn around its fortunes.

Travis – which also owns the Toolstation chain – said Mr Redfern will become chief executive on September 16 when Nick Roberts leaves after five years.

The group announced in March that Mr Roberts was standing down as it acknowledged the “under-performance” of the company amid tough trading that saw profits plunge by more than 70% in 2023.

Mr Redfern was group chief executive of housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey for 14 years until 2022 and was also formerly a non-executive director at Travis for nine years.

His appointment will be followed by the appointment of a new chairman, with Geoff Drabble set to lead the board in what will mark a clean sweep at the top.

Mr Drabble – currently chairman of plumbing supplies group Ferguson and former chief executive of equipment hire company Ashtead – will take over from interim chairman Jez Maiden, becoming chair-designate on October 1.

Mr Maiden said: “Pete joins at an important time for the group as we focus on improving profitability and enhancing cash generation, as well as accelerating changes to our operating model to create a simpler, more efficient business.

“I am confident that, together with Duncan Cooper, chief financial officer, the executive leadership team will accelerate the ongoing transformation of the group and deliver strong shareholder returns.”

Mr Redfern added: “My initial focus will be on implementing and adding to the actions already under way to improve operational execution and increase the focus on efficiency and cash generation, whilst also starting to develop the group’s strategy for the years ahead.”

Travis has been hit hard by the UK housebuilding downturn, as well as weaker demand for home improvements and repairs.

It revealed in March that annual pre-tax profits slumped to £70 million in 2023 from £245 million in 2022 and signalled another challenging year ahead.

Travis had warned earlier this year that the UK construction sector was unlikely to see any serious recovery until after the General Election.

It also revealed at the time that it was considering exiting its French Toolstation business, which has 51 shops across the country, and is reviewing its options for the 119-strong Toolstation Benelux chain.