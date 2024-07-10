Barratt set to build fewer homes as mortgage costs hit demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barratt set to build fewer homes as mortgage costs hit demand

By Press Association
Barratt expects new home completions to drop by up to another 7% (Alamy/PA)
Barratt expects new home completions to drop by up to another 7% (Alamy/PA)

Barratt Developments has said it will build fewer homes next year despite respite from soaring building costs and Labour’s pledge to cut planning red tape.

The group said it expects new home completions to drop by up to another 7% in its new financial year, having plunged by nearly a fifth in the year to June 30, as high mortgage costs hold back demand.

Barratt – which recently agreed a £2.5 billion deal to buy rival Redrow – said home completions are set to fall to between 13,000 and 13,500 in 2024-25, down from 14,004 in the past year.

It said this came as the “macro backdrop remains challenging, particularly demand sensitivity to current mortgage pricing and availability”.

But Barratt forecasts that build cost inflation will finally “abate” over the year ahead and remain broadly flat, having jumped higher in recent years.

It also said that underlying pre-tax profits for the year to June 30 will be “slightly” better than expected.

Shares fell 3% on the gloomy home completions outlook.

The figures come as the sector is hoping for a boost to housebuilding under the new Labour Government.

New chancellor Rachel Reeves laid out her plans on Monday to address the nation’s new homes shortage, revealing aims for mandatory housebuilding targets for local councils and to scrap the onshore wind farm ban.

Barratt said: “We welcome the new Government’s urgency and focus on housebuilding and reform of the planning system as key to both unlocking economic growth and tackling the chronic undersupply of new homes.

“We look forward to working with Government and wider stakeholders to address supply side constraints and deliver the new homes, of all tenures, the country needs.”

Barratt said while it expects to see a reduction in average new homes sales outlets in the year to June 2025, it is “confident” over a return to growth in the following financial year.

The group is also hoping to secure competition watchdog approval for its deal with Redrow.

The two housebuilders agreed an all-share deal in February which would see them become Barratt Redrow, creating a group expected to build about 23,000 homes a year and make more than £7 billion in revenue.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month kicked off a formal investigation into whether the deal will hurt competition.

It comes after the CMA announced an initial probe in March.

The watchdog will report its findings by August 8.