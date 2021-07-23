Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Environment

Dozens missing after deadly landslides in western India

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 10.04am Updated: July 23 2021, 2.24pm
Rescue efforts in Bhiwandi (National Disaster Response Force/AP)
Rescue efforts in Bhiwandi (National Disaster Response Force/AP)

At least 47 people have been killed after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India.

Authorities said more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters were rescued overnight.

The dead were killed in three landslides in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state, said district official Nidhi Chaudhary.

She added that many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways.

State government official Sagar Pathak said in addition to the 47 dead, more than 30 people were missing after the landslides.

The Indian landslide
Flooding in Ratnagiri district, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra (Indian Air Force/AP)

Ms Chaudhary said the rains had slowed and water levels were reduced on Friday, making it easier for rescuers to reach the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives.

“The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Elsewhere in the region, a house collapsed after heavy rains in the Shivaji Nagar area in eastern Mumbai, killing two people and injuring eight others, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

In Ratnagiri district, 200 people were rescued from hilly areas on Thursday after the heavy rains.

In the coastal town of Chiplun, home to 70,000 people, more than half the area was flooded, the news agency reported.

BN, Patil, district administrator of Ratnagiri, said he has sought the help of the army, coast guard and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations.

An Indian navy statement said it has deployed helicopters for evacuating stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.

Authorities sounded an alert in the southern state of Telangana with heavy rains causing flooding in Hyderabad, the state capital, and other low-lying areas.

Rescuers in India
The search is continuing for the missing (National Disaster Response Force/AP)

Meteorologists said 11.8in of rain that has fallen so far this month in Hyderabad, known as one of India’s information technology hubs, is the most seen in July in 10 years.

The flood gates of one of the main reservoirs, Osman Sagar, were opened for the first time in a decade to discharge excess water.

Last weekend, more than 30 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in and around Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are often poorly built.

The monsoon is crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but the rains often cause extensive damage and kill scores of people each year.

Experts said that heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed over the region in past years due to climate change.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in the western city of Pune, said: “The frequency and intensity of heavy rains has increased.”

He added that the warming Arabian Sea is driving more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods of time.

“Every year we need to be prepared on the west coast,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]