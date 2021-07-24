Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Twin schools with farms, nature writer Robert Macfarlane suggests

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 12.03am
Robert Macfarlane was interviewed on Desert Island Discs (BBC/PA)
Nature writer Robert Macfarlane has said primary schools should be twinned with farms.

The Old Ways author told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the UK is “getting so much wrong” with its relationship with nature.

However he said he thinks people are “slowly” beginning to see how that relationship should change.

“I would love to see every primary school in this country twinned with a farm,” he told the programme.

“I would love to see every primary school planting trees in the cities and the countryside around them.

“Why not bind the people of the country into the trees of the country by getting them out digging the holes?”

Macfarlane said cities should “get loads more urban canopy cover” through tree planting.

“I think it’s good for people, it’s good for shade, it’s good for pollution, so I’d like to build that up,” he said.

“There’s a huge will for tree planting right now, but it’s got to be got right.”

He added that access rights in England and Wales should be “transformed to become a lot more like Scotland”.

“We have so much of this country that we can’t get to,” he said.

Macfarlane, who also works as an academic at Cambridge University, said students have had an “astonishingly hard time” during the pandemic.

Robert Macfarlane and Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne (BBC/PA)

“My final year students, they have had the best part of two years, some of the best years of their life, turned remote,” he said.

“So much of it has had to go online, but in other ways, when it’s been possible, its forced wonderful improvisation.

“Back in the autumn, I basically set up an outdoor teaching space under a tree.

“I would also walk and teach when I was seeing students one-on-one, PhD students or undergraduates, and so I remember thinking, ‘This isn’t an hour’s teach, this will be a three-mile teach’.”

Macfarlane’s episode of Desert Island Discs will be broadcast at 11am on Sunday.

