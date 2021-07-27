Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Inquiry launched into impact of pandemic on Scotland’s airports

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 11.47am
An inquiry into the impact of coronavirus on Scottish airports has been launched (Jane Barlow/PA)
The impact of coronavirus on Scotland’s airports will be investigated by Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee.

MPs will examine the consequences of the pandemic in relation to the aviation sector, airports’ local communities and the environmental concerns about air travel.

The inquiry has been launched amid major disruption due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, with passenger numbers falling drastically.

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: “Airports in Scotland are a lifeline for many rural communities and for people travelling to different parts of the UK and further afield.

“In a turbulent 18 months for airports with the Covid-19 pandemic, our committee is keen to explore what impact reduced numbers of flights have had on communities and how this has impacted the local job market.

“In the year of Scotland hosting Cop26, and appetite to tackle harmful emissions, we are also seeking evidence on how the carbon footprint of airports can be reduced.”

The committee is inviting written submissions by October 6, asking for evidence of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Scottish airports, communities and the tourism industry.

It also wants responses about the level of investment in the infrastructure around airports and what schemes are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of airports.

