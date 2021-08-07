Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Environment

Princess Charlotte joins the Big Butterfly Count conservation project

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 12.02pm Updated: August 7 2021, 12.14pm
Princess Charlotte is taking part in the annual Big Butterfly Count (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
Princess Charlotte is taking part in the annual Big Butterfly Count (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a sweet snap of Princess Charlotte cradling a butterfly to urge Britons to help count the beautiful insects.

The six-year-old is pictured gently cupping a Red Admiral in her hands in the image shared on William and Kate’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The couple’s photos – that were taken close to the family’s home in Norfolk – also included some close-ups of Peacock butterflies on a spray of lilac.

Charlotte wears pink shorts and a cute purple T-shirt in the photo.

Princess Charlotte holding a red admiral butterfly
Princess Charlotte holding a red admiral butterfly in Norfolk (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The Cambridges are taking part in the annual Big Butterfly Count run by the charity Butterfly Conservation.

They posted: “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.”

They added: “Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important.

“Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.”

“Hopefully you can beat last year’s total @savebutterflies!”

The Cambridges’ post received 3,200 likes on Twitter within 25 minutes.

The count began on July 16 and is due to conclude on Sunday. Participants can submit sightings of butterflies during the count period via the charity’s app.

Conservationists fear numbers will be badly hit this year with a warm April followed by a cold snap in May and a washout summer impacting numbers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]