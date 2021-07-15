£50m Government cash pledged for green bus fund

A £50 million fund has been announced to decarbonise Scotland’s bus fleet.

The Scottish Zero Emission Bus (ScotZEB) Challenge Fund was launched on Thursday by transport minister Graeme Dey.

Mr Dey said while the £50 million of Scottish Government cash is being pledged for the rest of 2021, the figure is likely to increase for next year.

“To accelerate progress towards a zero emission bus fleet, we committed to convene a meeting of the Bus Decarbonisation Taskforce within our first 100 days,” he said.

“The Scottish Government has come to the table with an evolved offer for zero emission bus funding – building on the experience of previous schemes and designed in a way that maximises opportunities to attract sustainable financing and encourage innovative ways of doing so.

“£50 million is available in 2021 to help drive a green recovery, responding to the global climate emergency and to improve air quality.

“I’m excited to see results from the ScotZEB Challenge Fund and expect to offer a larger pot of funding in 2022 once it demonstrates its success.”

The fund will act as a replacement for other cash injections, according to the Scottish Government.