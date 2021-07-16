Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police investigate report of ‘indecent sexual act’ on station platform

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 12.14pm
British Transport Police have launched an investigation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are investigating after a report that a man and woman engaged in an “indecent sexual act” on a train station platform.

The incident is said to have taken place in front of a member of the public at Paisley Gilmour Street station on platform 4 at around 4pm on Friday June 25.

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation.

The man is described as of slim build, with blue eyes and star tattoos on his neck.

He was wearing a black Under Armour cap, with a black hoody, trousers and trainers.

The woman is described as of slim build and was wearing a black cap with a pink jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

BTP said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 25/06/21.”

