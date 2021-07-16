Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man sexually assaulted on train

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 2.40pm
The incident happened after the man boarded a train at Glasgow Central station (David Cheskin/PA)
A man was sexually assaulted by another man after he became separated from his friends on board a train, police have said.

The incident happened after the victim boarded the 11.45pm Glasgow Central to Largs service at the rear carriage on Friday July 2.

He became separated from his friends and asked another man if he had seen them.

The victim was then sexually assaulted by the man, who is described as white, aged in his early 20s, of medium build and around 5ft 9in.

He has blonde curly hair and a nose ring and was wearing dark jeans and trainers.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to contact them by texting 61016, or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 10 of July 3.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

