Railway track through station to reopen six days after fire

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 7.06pm
The fire at Troon station (Network Rail Scotland/PA)
The railway track through Troon is due to reopen on Friday, six days after a serious fire at the station.

Trains have been unable to pass through the station in Ayrshire since a blaze badly damaged the buildings on July 17.

Although the track is set to reopen on Friday, no train services will stop at Troon, where engineers are continuing their work to make the building safe.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

Fire at Troon train station
The fire caused major disruption (Network Rail Scotland/PA)

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Our engineers have delivered a rapid response in very challenging circumstances to safely repair and reopen the line through Troon.

“Our priority now is to get trains back on the move for our passengers and freight customers as quickly as we possibly can.

“The damage caused by Saturday’s fire was extensive and we must make sure we have carried out all necessary safety checks, and made vital repairs, before we can run trains through this section of track.

“We are working intensively to restore services as quickly as we can on both the overall line and for Troon-based passengers.”

Updates on the reintroduction of services to the station will be made as the engineers’ work progresses.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “This was a terrible fire which caused dreadful damage to the station buildings at Troon and severe disruption to rail services in Ayrshire.

“We regret every closure to the rail network which impacts on our customers and we are delighted that the track through Troon station is due to open again on Friday.

“While our Network Rail colleagues have been working hard to make the building, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure safe, we have been producing a plan that aims to have train services running normally again as quickly as possible.”

