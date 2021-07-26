Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Troon station reopening after fire

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 7.27am
Troon station was badly damaged by a fire on July 17 (Network Rail Scotland/PA)
Trains are to start calling again at a station which was badly damaged by a fire more than a week ago.

ScotRail is reopening platform two at Troon station on Monday July 26, though platform one is not scheduled to reopen until later in the week.

The station was hit by a blaze on July 17.

Platform one is scheduled to reopen on Friday July 30, when trains between Glasgow Central and Ayr will return to normal operation.

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: “We regret any disruption to services because we know how it will inconvenience our customers.

“However, the dreadful fire at Troon station left our colleagues at Network Rail with no option but to close the line, and we had to revise our services accordingly.

“It’s great to see that we are resuming services from Glasgow to Ayr today, with a full timetable expected to be operating on Friday, 30 July.”

If passengers are travelling north, they are being advised to take a train to Prestwick Town to connect with Glasgow-bound trains.

If they are travelling from the south, the advice is to change at Irvine for connecting trains back to Troon. There will be no shuttle buses.

ScotRail said Network Rail has fully assessed the damage to the buildings, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure.

Special supports have been designed and installed on platform two, which enabled track-level repairs to be carried out, and similar props on platform one are supporting the beams over the tracks to which overhead line equipment is attached.

New overhead power cables have also been installed.

