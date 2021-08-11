Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Edinburgh Festival-goers reminded face masks still mandatory on trains

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.41am
Masks remain mandatory on trains (Victoria Jones/PA)
ScotRail is reminding passengers heading to the Edinburgh Festival that masks remain mandatory on its trains and in stations.

The festival kicked off at the weekend, with most of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions ending on Monday as the country moved beyond Level 0.

However the requirement for face coverings on public transport remains in place.

The rail operator is promoting a “wear one, protect everyone” message during the Edinburgh festival season in August.

Usually the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is scaled back this year.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicked off at the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Additional carriages and late-night services to and from Scotland’s capital have been added to help with social distancing.

However industrial action means there will be fewer services than usual on Sundays.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “This year’s Edinburgh festival may have a different look and feel to it, but we’re still helping customers make the most of it.

“Although physical distancing restrictions have eased, the wearing of a face covering is still required when travelling with us.

“We’re asking customers to do the right thing and wear one, to protect everyone.

“We’re continuing to provide a safe and reliable service and will be adding extra seats and services throughout the festival.

“However, customers should continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel, and if they think a train is too busy then they should wait for the next service.”

