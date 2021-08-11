Edinburgh Festival-goers reminded face masks still mandatory on trains

ScotRail is reminding passengers heading to the Edinburgh Festival that masks remain mandatory on its trains and in stations.

The festival kicked off at the weekend, with most of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions ending on Monday as the country moved beyond Level 0.

However the requirement for face coverings on public transport remains in place.

The rail operator is promoting a “wear one, protect everyone” message during the Edinburgh festival season in August.

Usually the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is scaled back this year.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicked off at the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Additional carriages and late-night services to and from Scotland’s capital have been added to help with social distancing.

However industrial action means there will be fewer services than usual on Sundays.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “This year’s Edinburgh festival may have a different look and feel to it, but we’re still helping customers make the most of it.

“Although physical distancing restrictions have eased, the wearing of a face covering is still required when travelling with us.

“We’re asking customers to do the right thing and wear one, to protect everyone.

“We’re continuing to provide a safe and reliable service and will be adding extra seats and services throughout the festival.

“However, customers should continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel, and if they think a train is too busy then they should wait for the next service.”