Shopping footfall plunged in November, figures show

Shopping footfall “plunged” last month compared to the previous year with coronavirus restrictions and economic concerns taking their toll, according to latest figures.

Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium show there was an 8.5 percentage point fall between November and October, while last month recorded a 39.7% decrease compared with the same month in 2019.

Year-on-year footfall in Glasgow decreased by 49% in November, a further 13-point drop from October.

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “Shopper footfall in Scotland plunged last month as Covid restrictions and concerns over the economy exerted their toll.

“Visits to retail destinations were down by two-fifths on the comparable period last year, the weakest monthly performance since July.

“Our largest city and retail destination, Glasgow, fared even worse, with shopper numbers at a paltry half the level of last year.

“The decline affected all retail destinations and became more pronounced as the month wore on, as the Government’s footfall-crushing local lockdowns came into effect.

“This shuttered shops in many parts of Scotland for a second time this year.”

He added shops which had to shut have lost out on almost £3 billion of revenues so far this year.

Economic support has been provided by both the UK and Scottish governments for businesses affected by restrictions.

Non-essential shops were closed in 11 local authorities across west and central Scotland on November 20 as they entered the highest level of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restriction system.

The measures are aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus and stopping the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.