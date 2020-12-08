Green number plates launched to identify electric cars

Green number plates to make it easier to identify electric cars launch on Tuesday.

The new plates have a distinctive green rectangle on the left-hand side.

Only vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions are allowed to display the plates, meaning hybrids and plug-in hybrids are not eligible.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has collected a green plate (David Parry/PA)

It is believed the plates will make it simpler for local authorities to spot which vehicles qualify for potential incentives such as cheaper parking or bypassing congestion zone charges.

The Government hopes the scheme will persuade more people to buy an electric vehicle (EV).

Last month, Boris Johnson brought forward the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to 2030 as part of his “green industrial revolution”.

Some 18% of respondents to an AA poll of 17,600 drivers conducted in December 2019 said green plates may influence them to make the switch from conventionally-fuelled vehicles.

AA president Edmund King said: “Most people choose an EV because they are great to drive, better for the environment and have lower running costs.

“However, almost one in five say the introduction of green number plates may influence them to switch to an EV so it is a move that we welcome.

“To achieve Government targets on zero emissions we need to encourage more drivers to switch and almost half of AA members say they will consider an EV when they next change their car.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps collected a green plate for his electric car on Friday.

Motoring products and services retailer Halfords is charging £19 for a front or back plate, and £38 for the pair.

The firm’s chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “We’re delighted to be able to support this initiative.

“Adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating rapidly.

“We want to do all we can to supercharge the transition to cleaner forms of transport, including providing advice and products and also ensuring we have the necessary servicing, repair and maintenance infrastructure for an all-electric future.”