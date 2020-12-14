Insurers extend coronavirus support measures for customers

Insurers’ pledges to support customers working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic and drivers have been extended to March 2021.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which announced the extension, said the continued extra support could be of significant help to many of the UK’s 17 million home insurance policyholders and 27 million motor insurance customers.

Among the pledges, home insurance cover will remain unaffected for office-based workers who are working from home because of the pandemic.

Similarly, people who need to drive to and from their workplace because of the impact of Covid-19 will not have an impact on their motor insurance.

Also, if someone is using their own car for voluntary purposes to transport medicines or groceries to support others who are impacted by Covid-19, their cover will not be affected.

The pledges had been due to end on December 31 but they will now be extended to March 19 2021, the ABI said.

Generally, people will not need to contact their insurer to update their documents.

But if policyholders have less temporary changes in their working-at-home or driving patterns that will continue into the next 12 months and are renewing their insurance policy, they should discuss these changes with their insurer, the ABI said.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “The pandemic continues to cause significant disruption and worry, and the further extension of these temporary pledges reflects the commitment of insurers to helping customers as we battle our way out of the crisis.

“From pledges of extra support, paying over £1.8 billion in Covid-related claims, and donating through the Covid-19 Support Fund over £100 million to help the most vulnerable, insurers continue to do all they can to help their customers and wider society.”

Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance, comparethemarket, said: “Motorists will be relieved that insurers have extended Covid-19 support until March.

“As social distancing measures are likely to continue next year, it’s only right that those who are still impacted should continue to receive support.

“Key workers, volunteers helping their communities, and those who still need to commute by car will appreciate the flexibility offered by insurers in extending their cover.”