French agree to ease travel ban, but hauliers still warned to avoid Kent

The French authorities have announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban was lifted, but those seeking to travel must have a negative test result.

The conditions attached to travel may do little to ease the congestion in Kent caused by the French decision to stop hauliers using the Channel crossing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged lorry drivers not to head to the county in the hope of boarding a ferry or train.

The travel ban was imposed in response to fears about the spread of the more infectious coronavirus strain, which is spreading in the UK.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said: “Planes, boats and Eurostar trains will resume service as of tomorrow morning.

“French nationals, people living in France and those with a legitimate reason will have to be carrying a negative test.”

Mr Shapps said: “Good progress today and agreement with the French Government on borders.

“We will provide an update on hauliers later this evening, but hauliers must still NOT travel to Kent this evening.”

More than 2,800 HGVs were stuck in Kent on Tuesday afternoon as a result of the disruption.