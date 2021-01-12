Jet2 cancels all holidays until late March

Jet2 has suspended all flights and holidays until March 25.

The firm said the decision is due to “ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

It had previously cancelled flights to mainland Spain and the Balearics until February 11.

People living in the UK are banned from leisure travel due to coronavirus restrictions, while travellers arriving in England will need to test negative for the virus from Friday.

Jet2 said: “Our customers work hard and save hard for their holidays, and we are very excited to take them away on holiday again.

“For customers due to travel from 26th March onwards, we will provide further updates closer to the time as appropriate.

“We would like to thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding.”

Customers with affected trips will be automatically issued with a refund, according to the company.

Jet2 added that there is “a lot of demand” for holidays

Rival tour operator Tui last week suspended all trips as a result of the UK’s latest coronavirus lockdown.

It said it would “constantly review holiday cancellations in line with updated travel advice”.