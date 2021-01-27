Consumers’ digital banking habits moving from laptops to mobiles – First Direct

A bank has seen customers shift from online banking, using methods such as laptops, tablets and desktop computers, towards mobile banking during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Direct said that online banking among its customers has declined over the past 12 months, in favour of mobile banking.

While nearly 98% of all transactions made by First Direct customers are digital, 82% of payments now take place using the app, compared with 18% using online banking.

Some 87% of balance inquiries are now made using the app, while 13% are through online banking, it said.

Chris Pitt, chief executive of First Direct, which provides online, mobile and telephone banking, said: “In the last year we’ve seen a shift in how people are banking, and we’re now much more mobile.”

First Direct launched its mobile app 10 years ago.