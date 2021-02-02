Gambling Commission in online slot machine crackdown

The online slot machine industry must introduce a series of strict new measures to protect players, the Gambling Commission has announced.

Online slot machines have soared in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdowns and the cancellation of sporting events have seen gamblers turning to the games in record numbers.

But, by the end of October, online slot machine operators must limit the speed of the games, stop using sounds and images suggesting a “win” when the user has lost, and end the use of auto-play settings.

Slots are worth £2.2 billion and the industry is growing at around £100 million a year, according to the regulator.

We’ve announced new rules which will improve safety around online slots games, giving players more protection when gambling online. See the below thread for a round-up of what the new rules are: https://t.co/owFijwp14C 1/5 pic.twitter.com/45q9vAFKeT — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) February 2, 2021

Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur said: “To make online games safer we are introducing a ban on features that speed up play or give the illusion of control over the outcome.

“We are also introducing a ban on autoplay, losses disguised as wins, and slot spin speeds faster than 2.5 seconds. The evidence shows that these features increase the risk of harm to customers.

“This is another important step in making gambling safer and, where the evidence shows that there are other opportunities to do that, we are determined to take them.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Today’s steps will help curb the intensity of online gambling, introducing greater protections that will reduce the risk of gambling-related harm.

“I welcome the Gambling Commission’s tough measures as we continue our comprehensive review of gambling laws to make sure they’re fit for the digital age.”

Under the new rules gambling businesses must also clearly display to the player their total losses or wins and time played during any slots session. Also, gambling businesses must not offer a service which allows consumers to play multiple slots games at the same time. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/gcUL1HyyyR — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) February 2, 2021

The Commission said it has focused on online slots because of its features which increase the intensity of play and the corresponding risks to players.

Slot games have by far the highest average losses per player of online gambling products, it added.

Other changes also include a permanent ban on reverse withdrawals – a function which allows consumers to re-gamble money they had previously requested to withdraw.

Operators must also clearly display to the player their total losses or wins and time played during any online slots session.