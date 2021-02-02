Mike Ashley wins latest stage of High Court fight with Tony Jimenez

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has won another round of a long-running High Court fight with former Charlton Athletic co-owner Tony Jimenez.

Mr Ashley had sued Mr Jimenez, a former Newcastle United vice president, for £3 million over a 2008 French golf course deal, and a judge ruled in his favour.

The businessman, who also owns Frasers Group, is trying to recover money owed.

Lawyers representing Mr Ashley on Tuesday told a judge that the latest round of the litigation centred on the ownership of a flat in Beckenham, south-east London.

Mike Ashley owns Newcastle United (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The judge, Chief Master Matthew Marsh, heard that there was a dispute over ownership.

But Mr Ashley said Mr Jimenez had a “beneficial interest” in the property, and the judge ruled in his favour.

Chief Master Marsh, who is based in London, heard evidence at a virtual High Court hearing.

His ruling opens the way for Mr Ashley to claim money from any sale of the flat.

Mr Ashley had said he was entitled to be repaid £3 million he gave to Mr Jimenez with the aim of acquiring an indirect interest in the Les Bordes golf course development.

Mr Jimenez had disputed the claim.

He said Mr Ashley had agreed that the £3 million should be retained in relation to work he had done trying to find a buyer for Newcastle United.

Chief Master Marsh, who oversaw hearings in 2019, ruled in Mr Ashley’s favour.

Mr Jimenez had been involved in a similar dispute with ex-Wimbledon and England footballer Dennis Wise.

A judge had ruled in favour of Mr Wise, a former director of football at Newcastle, in 2013 after a High Court hearing in London.