Soaring demand for summer staycations – survey

Demand for domestic UK holidays this summer will exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to a new survey.

The poll of 2,000 consumers by market research agency Mintel indicated that a total of £7.1 billion will be spent on so-called staycations between July and September.

This is up from £5.8 billion in 2019.

Although the value of the domestic holiday market across 2021 as a whole is expected to be 11% short of 2019 levels, Mintel expects it to fully recover next year.

Staithes, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mintel associate director Marloes De Vries said demand for domestic breaks could reach a 10-year high this summer due to huge pent-up demand after many 2020 trips could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She went on: “The UK holiday market will continue to benefit from cautious and price-sensitive consumers who will opt to stay closer to home.

“The introduction of quarantine hotels and compulsory testing for all arrivals adds another layer of uncertainty in what would normally be an important booking period.

“As a result, more travellers will choose to book a staycation.”