Strikes by Heathrow workers suspended to consider proposal to end dispute

Planned strikes by workers at Heathrow Airport have been suspended so proposals to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions can be considered.

Members of Unite, including firefighters, engineers and security staff, were due to launch a fresh wave of walkouts from Saturday.

The union said it had put forward proposals aimed at bringing the dispute to an end.

Following an “initial positive response” from Heathrow Airport Ltd (HAL), strikes planned for Saturday and next Tuesday, February 16, have been suspended.

Unite, the UK's principal aviation union, has announced that it has suspended strike action at the airport to allow Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) to fully consider proposals to end the dispute.

Unite said it will not call any further action, but added that strikes called for February 18 and 21 remained in place.

Unite officer Wayne King said: “As an act of good faith and to increase the prospects of securing a negotiated settlement, Unite has suspended the next two days of strike action at Heathrow Airport.

“This is as a result of HAL providing an initial positive response to Unite’s proposals, which could bring this bitter dispute to an end.

“However, if progress is not made, or HAL’s commitment to negotiate is less than genuine, then there will be further walkouts at the end of next week and more strike action is likely to be announced.”

The union has accused the airport of a “fire and rehire” policy, which it said will lead to pay cuts.