Quarantine hotel criticised for ‘dirty’ rooms and ‘small food portions’

One of the Government’s quarantine hotels is highly rated in most online reviews, but some recent guests have criticised the smell of the rooms and quality of the food.

Novotel Heathrow T1 T2 T3 hotel near the west London airport is rated an average of four out of five stars on website TripAdvisor.

Travellers checking in for a 10-day quarantine stay from Monday are likely to expect a five-star experience given the £1,750 price tag.

The hotel is located less than a mile from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 at the airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

But one guest left an online review in December stating that their room “smells strongly of body odour”.

A customer complained that their “room was dirty” and hotel staff were “not interested in resolving issues”.

Another reviewer experienced “such disappointment” with a garlic bread ordered via room service, while someone lambasted the food portion sizes for being too small, claiming they could finish a curry “in four spoons”.

Many positive reviews have also been left on the site.

The most recent, left earlier this month, praises the “excellent service” and “good food”.

The hotel – located less than a mile from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 – has 166 bedrooms.

It features a fitness centre, although this may be out of bounds for guests under quarantine.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “The hotel team’s role is to do everything possible to support the guests through their stay, keeping them safe and ensuring their comfort and wellbeing.

“Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of who we are and what we do every day, and during this exceptional time this is truer than ever.”