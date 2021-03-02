Average UK house price hit new record high in February – index

The average UK house price hit a new record high of £231,068 in February, according to an index.

Property values climbed by 6.9% annually, up from 6.4% in January, in what the Nationwide Building Society House Price Index described as a “surprise” acceleration.

A stamp duty holiday is due to end on March 31, but there have been reports that it could possibly be extended for another three months.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “February saw the annual rate of house price growth rebound to 6.9%, from 6.4% in January. House prices rose by 0.7% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects, more than reversing the 0.2% monthly decline recorded in January.

“This increase is a surprise. It seemed more likely that annual price growth would soften further ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, which prompted many people considering a house move to bring forward their purchase.”

Mr Gardner added: “Many people’s housing needs have changed as a direct result of the pandemic, with many opting to move to less densely populated locations or property types, despite the sharp economic slowdown and the uncertain outlook.”