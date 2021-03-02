Energy supplier compensation bills for switching price protection failures

Energy watchdog Ofgem has found that 18 gas and electricity suppliers overcharged customers when they switched to better deals.

Here is the list of suppliers and compensation bills:

Supplier, Number of customers affected, Total redress

– Bristol Energy 12,617 £56,552.64

– British Gas 141,415 £1,269,095.47

– E 20,870 £72,772.93

– E.On 28,126 £238,884.29

– EDF 79,083 £516,191.55

– Engie 9,061 £21,218.74

– ESB Energy 1,961 £49,787.00

– Green Star 79,083 £808,351.00

– Energy npower 2,030 £25,602.69

– Octopus Energy 19,712 £121,444.52

– Orbit 723 £7,081.12

– OVO Energy 240,563 £2,801,231.51

– PFP Energy 5,347 £50,929.31

– Scottish Power 157,236 £1,967,465.28

– Shell 225,823 £1,217,203.40

– So Energy 10,514 £78,480.89

– SSE 132,620 £983,334.45

– Utility Warehouse 2,723 £95,512.15