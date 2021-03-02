Volvo to go electric only by 2030 and shift all sales online

Volvo has pledged to sell only electric cars by 2030 and switch all sales to online.

The Swedish manufacturer announced it will phase out all cars with an internal combustion engine – including hybrids – by the end of the decade.

It said offering only online sales will create “transparent and set pricing” for its vehicles.

Volvo will make sales of fully electric cars only available online (Volvo Cars Group/PA)

The firm expects demand for pure electric cars to grow due to legislation and a “rapid expansion” of charging infrastructure.

The UK is planning to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, with hybrids prohibited five years later.

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders data shows 46,000 new Volvo cars were registered in the UK last year.

Volvo chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said: “To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online.

“We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.”

Volvo launched its first fully electric car – the XC40 Recharge – last year.

Volvo said it will be “investing heavily” in its online sales platforms, but retailers will remain “a crucial part of the customer experience” and will be responsible for services such as preparing, delivering and servicing cars.

Head of global commercial operations Lex Kerssemakers commented: “We want to offer our customers peace of mind and a care-free way of having a Volvo, by taking away complexity while getting and driving the car.

“Simplification and convenience are key to everything we do.”

Last month, Ford announced it will sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030.

This came two days after Jaguar made the same pledge from 2025.