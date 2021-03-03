Around 1,150 jobs affected in Sainsbury’s restructuring with 500 HQ jobs axed

Around 1,150 jobs will be affected at Sainsbury’s as part of a restructuring which includes about 500 head-office roles being axed.

The supermarket giant said chief executive Simon Roberts has told staff about the major shake-up, which forms part of a new strategy aimed to help the business invest more funds into food.

He confirmed the restructuring will impact its commercial operations, human resources, supply chain & logistics, technology and general merchandise & clothing teams.

The company will also reduce its office space through a reduction of one floor at its Manchester office and two floors at its central London Holborn site.

An online fulfilment centre in Bromley-by-Bow in east London will also be closed in June affecting 650 jobs, although the supermarket said it hopes to redeploy most of the staff to neighbouring stores.

Simon Roberts was appointed Sainsbury’s chief in June last year (Andrew Porter Commercial Photography/Sainsbury’s/PA)

Mr Roberts said: “Our new plan puts food first and will create a simpler, nimbler and more efficient business.

“The money we save will enable us to invest in what customers really care about – lower prices, exciting new products and the most convenient ways for them to shop.

“I know change is difficult, but to do the best job we can for our customers, it is vital that we adapt.

“I understand this will be a very difficult time for affected colleagues and we will do everything we can to fully support them.”

It comes a week after rival Asda announced consultations with around 5,000 staff amid its own major shake-up of office operations.