Business Secretary in talks with unions over Liberty Steel

The Business Secretary has held talks with union leaders to discuss the future of a steel company and thousands of jobs.

Kwasi Kwarteng said he had a “constructive” meeting on Friday evening with officials from Community, the GMB and Unite over the situation at Liberty Steel.

Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liberty’s future is the subject of speculation after specialist bank Greensill Capital went into administration.

Greensill Capital was the main lender to Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which includes Liberty Steel, which owns steel plants across the UK.

Mr Kwarteng tweeted: “I continue to monitor developments very closely and work to build a strong, sustainable steel sector in the UK.”