BA passengers can upload vaccine documents to online booking

British Airways is enabling passengers to add proof of coronavirus vaccines and tests to flight bookings.

The airline is trialling the system of uploading documents for flights from London to India, but it will be expanded to more destinations in the coming weeks.

Passengers are able to add evidence of coronavirus vaccinations and tests – as well as other travel declarations – to bookings on the airline’s website.

Documents will be checked to ensure they match the entry requirements of the relevant destination, enabling passengers to check in 24 hours before they travel.

British Airways is running the trial alongside its pilot of health passport VeriFLY on departures to the US and Canada, as well as all inbound flights to the UK.

The airline’s chief executive Sean Doyle said: “At British Airways we are preparing for the meaningful return to international travel in the coming months.

“This means doing everything we can to simplify the journey for our customers, allow them to travel with confidence and create the best possible seamless, frictionless experience in a new Covid era.

“We know that innovation and technology hold the key to unlocking international travel.”

He added: “The key benefit of customers being able to upload the correct travel documentation into their booking is that it enables them to check in online, speeding up the airport process.

“We are continually exploring the best possible options to help our customers return to the skies, safely.”