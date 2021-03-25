Santander branch closures list in full

Santander is to close 111 branches by the end of August.

These are the affected sites and their expected closure dates:

Arnold – August 12 2021

Ashby-de-la-Zouch – July 29 2021

Ashford Church Road – August 5 2021

Balham High Road – June 24 2021

Banstead High Street – July 1 2021

Barking – August 12 2021

Beckenham – August 12 2021

Bethnal Green – July 15 2021

Bingley Main Street – July 1 2021

Birmingham Erdington – July 29 2021

Bishopsgate – June 24 2021

Blaby – July 1 2021

Bletchley – July 8 2021

Bramhall – August 5 2021

Brighouse Commercial Street – July 15 2021

Brighton London Road – July 1 2021

Bristol Bedminster – July 29 2021

Camberwell – July 29 2021

Castleford Carlton Street – July 29 2021

Catford – July 8 2021

Cheadle – July 8 2021

Chelsea Kings Road – July 8 2021

Chester-Le-Street – July 8 2021

Chingford Old Church Road – July 1 2021

Chiswick – July 15 2021

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – July 8 2021

Clifton Whiteladies Road – July 15 2021

Cobham – August 12 2021

Cosham – August 12 2021

Coulsdon – July 29 2021

Dagenham – July 15 2021

Dalkeith – July 22 2021

Dalston – August 12 2021

Darwen – August 12 2021

Dewsbury – August 12 2021

Dudley Merryhill – June 24 2021

Edinburgh Morningside Road – July 29 2021

Enfield Hertford Road – August 5 2021

Finchley High Road – June 24 2021

Fulham – August 5 2021

Glasgow Kilmarnock Road – July 8 2021

Glasgow Sauchiehall Street – June 24 2021

Gosforth – July 29 2021

Grays – July 29 2021

Halesowen – July 22 2021

Hanover Square – July 1 2021

Harborne High Street – August 5 2021

Harold Hill – July 22 2021

Harpenden – July 22 2021

Hatfield – July 1 2021

Hayes Station Road – July 8 2021

Haywards Heath – July 1 2021

Hempstead Valley – June 24 2021

High Holborn – July 8 2021

Hinckley – July 29 2021

Horsforth – August 5 2021

Hounslow Bath Road – July 15 2021

Huyton – July 8 2021

Hyde Market Place – July 15 2021

Leatherhead – August 12 2021

Leeds Crossgates – July 15 2021

Leicester Horsefair Street – July 15 2021

Leicester Narborough Road – July 8 2021

Leigh-on-Sea – August 5 2021

Letchworth – August 5 2021

Leytonstone – August 12 2021

London Bridge – July 15 2021

Long Eaton – August 5 2021

Lytham Clifton Street – July 22 2021

Margate – July 22 2021

Marlow – July 1 2021

Mill Hill – July 15 2021

Moorgate – July 1 2021

Morecambe – August 5 2021

Nelson – July 29 2021

New Malden – July 22 2021

Newcastle-under-Lyme – July 15 2021

Norbury – July 1 2021

Oadby – July 22 2021

Oxford Headington – August 12 2021

Petts Wood – August 5 2021

Pinner – July 8 2021

Plymstock – August 5 2021

Poulton-le-Fylde – August 12 2021

Putney – July 29 2021

Rickmansworth – July 1 2021

Runcorn – July 1 2021

Sale – July 22 2021

Shepherds Bush – July 22 2021

South Harrow – July 22 2021

Southampton Bitterne Road – August 5 2021

Southampton Shirley – July 8 2021

Southgate – July 22 2021

Strand – June 24 2021

Surbiton – July 29 2021

Swinton – July 1 2021

Syston – June 24 2021

Twickenham – July 1 2021

Upper Edmonton – July 29 2021

Walkden – June 24 2021

Wallasey – July 22 2021

Welling – July 22 2021

Wembley Preston Road – July 29 2021

West Wickham – July 15 2021

West Worthing – July 15 2021

Weybridge – July 15 2021

Wibsey – June 24 2021

Wickford – July 8 2021

Windsor – August 5 2021

Winton – July 22 2021

Wokingham – July 8 2021