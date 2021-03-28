Wagamama: Full list of restaurants to reopen for al fresco dining

Here is the full list of Wagamama sites set to reopen for outdoor dining from April 12:

– North:

Trinity Leeds

Bolton

St Peters Manchester

Cheshire Oaks

Newcastle

Manchester Spinningfields

Media City

Liverpool Speke

Liverpool

Leeds White Rose

Didsbury

– Midlands:

Lincoln

Rushden Lakes

New Street Birmingham

Leicester Highcross

Coventry

Sheffield

Hereford

– South East:

Milton Keynes

Bletchley

St Albans

Bracknell

Chichester

Horsham

Maidstone

Basingstoke

Norwich

Ashford

Whitely Fareham

Portsmouth

Crawley

Cambridge Leisure

Basildon

Peterborough

Bedford

Bury St Edmonds

Ipswich

Lakeside

Aylesbury

High Wycombe

Guildford

Staines

Stevenage

Sevenoaks

Reading

Canterbury

Colchester

Watford

Uxbridge

– South West:

Plymouth

Exeter

Bristol Cabot Circus

Dorchester

Swindon

Gloucester Quays

Trowbridge

Salisbury

– London:

Bromley

Victoria

Royal Festival Hall

Wimbledon

North Greenwich

Old Street

Westfield White City

Enfield

Hammersmith

Finchley Great North Leisure Park

Wandsworth

Ealing

Islington

Clink Street London

Putney

– Scotland (restaurants will open on April 26)

Glasgow Fort

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Edinburgh St Andrews

Livingston