Wagamama: Full list of restaurants to reopen for al fresco dining

Here is the full list of Wagamama sites set to reopen for outdoor dining from April 12:
– North:
Trinity Leeds
Bolton
St Peters Manchester
Cheshire Oaks
Newcastle
Manchester Spinningfields
Media City
Liverpool Speke
Liverpool
Leeds White Rose
Didsbury
– Midlands:
Lincoln
Rushden Lakes
New Street Birmingham
Leicester Highcross
Coventry
Sheffield
Hereford
– South East:
Milton Keynes
Bletchley
St Albans
Bracknell
Chichester
Horsham
Maidstone
Basingstoke
Norwich
Ashford
Whitely Fareham
Portsmouth
Crawley
Cambridge Leisure
Basildon
Peterborough
Bedford
Bury St Edmonds
Ipswich
Lakeside
Aylesbury
High Wycombe
Guildford
Staines
Stevenage
Sevenoaks
Reading
Canterbury
Colchester
Watford
Uxbridge
– South West:
Plymouth
Exeter
Bristol Cabot Circus
Dorchester
Swindon
Gloucester Quays
Trowbridge
Salisbury
– London:
Bromley
Victoria
Royal Festival Hall
Wimbledon
North Greenwich
Old Street
Westfield White City
Enfield
Hammersmith
Finchley Great North Leisure Park
Wandsworth
Ealing
Islington
Clink Street London
Putney
– Scotland (restaurants will open on April 26)
Glasgow Fort
Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
Edinburgh St Andrews
Livingston
