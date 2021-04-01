Cracking deals: Average house-selling prices in Easter-themed streets revealed

Houses in streets with the word Easter in them sell for just over £225,000 typically, analysis has found.

Estate agents Savills looked at Land Registry figures, covering England and Wales, to find average selling prices for properties in streets with Easter-related names.

It found that homes in streets with Easter in the name were sold for £225,734 on average.

Those with the word Bunny in the name sold for about £100,000 more typically, at £330,679.

Properties with Egg in the street name were snapped up for even more on average, at £339,492.

With house prices varying hugely, homes in some streets sold for much higher than the average for locations with a particular Easter-related word.

For example, the average selling price of a home in Hopgarden Lane in

Sevenoaks, Kent, over the past 20 years, was £1,057,618.

The average selling price of a property with the word Hop in the location generally was £225,618.

In Bunny Hall Park in Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire, the average house selling price was £665,909.

Writing in a blog about the findings, Savills analyst Frances Clacy said of streets with Hop in the name: “This is of course a nod to the British passion for all things beer, as hop or oast houses were originally used for drying hops before they were sent to the brewery.”

– Average selling prices between 2000 and late 2020 for properties in streets with an Easter-related word, according to Savills:

Bunny – £330,679

Chick – £311,518

Easter – £225,734

Egg – £339,492

Hop – £225,618