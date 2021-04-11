Roadchef planning big recruitment drive

Motorway service area provider Roadchef is launching a recruitment drive to prepare for an expected increase in travellers as the economic lockdown continues to ease.

The operator said it is aiming to grow its workforce by a third by hiring 1,000 new staff over the next three months.

Jobs on offer will range from entry-level roles to managers across its UK sites.

Mark Fox, Roadchef chief executive, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly testing for all of us. As the roadmap out of lockdown continues, it is looking likely that we will have another busy staycation summer.

“While all our sites have been open for the past year to provide a safe place for essential travellers to stop and de-stress, the roads have been very quiet.

“We are excited by the outlook for UK tourism, especially in the second half of 2021, and look forward to welcoming customers back to our motorway service areas.”