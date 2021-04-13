Andy Haldane to leave Bank of England after 32-year stint

Bank of England chief economist and interest rate setter Andy Haldane is leaving after more than 30 years with the central bank.

Mr Haldane, who has been in the role since 2014 and with the Bank since 1989, will step down from the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee after its June meeting to become chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

He will take up the post at the RSA – an independent charity founded in 1754 – in September and the Bank said it will begin recruiting for his successor in due course.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “Andy has been an exemplary public servant over his more than three decades at the Bank, making major contributions to the Bank’s work in financial stability and monetary policymaking.

Andrew Bailey (Tolga Akmen/PA)

“He has also been an imaginative and creative thinker on the wide range of issues the UK economy faces, as well as helping create and drive forward new ways for the Bank to engage with the public.”

Mr Haldane’s previous roles at the Bank include executive director of financial stability, while he has also been a member of the Financial Policy Committee.

He was also chairman of the Government’s Industrial Strategy Council and was named by Time magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2014.

He succeeds Matthew Taylor at the RSA, who announced his decision to leave in December.

Mr Haldane said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead another great British institution, the RSA.

“For 250 years, it too has served society with distinction, combining the very best of public service, commercial innovation and civic participation.

“I am delighted to be helping write the next chapter in the RSA’s illustrious history.”

The RSA has 30,000 fellows and partnerships across the public, private and third sectors.

Mr Haldane has recently worked with the RSA on the Citizens’ Economic Council, which brought together experts and citizens to discuss economic issues following the Brexit vote.