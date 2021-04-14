Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Johnson acknowledges concerns about ‘boundaries’ between business and Whitehall

by Press Association
April 14 2021, 12.36pm
Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Boris Johnson admitted it is not clear whether the “boundaries” between Whitehall and business have been “properly understood” as Labour claimed the Greensill row marks the return of “Tory sleaze”.

Ministers and the Civil Service have been dragged into the row over Greensill Capital’s links with Government and former prime minister David Cameron’s lobbying for the financial firm.

Labour’s calls for a parliamentary inquiry intensified after it emerged that the former head of Whitehall procurement became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant, in a move approved by the Cabinet Office.

