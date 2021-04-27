Waitrose to create 400 jobs as it expands Deliveroo partnership

Waitrose has expanded its partnership with Deliveroo in a move which will create up to 400 jobs.

The supermarket chain said it will expand the service to almost four times as many locations after hailing a “successful” trial.

It will increase the number of Waitrose outlets on Deliveroo by 110 to 150 across the country after positive demand from shoppers.

The chain, which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, has rapidly expanded its online delivery capabilities over the past year after demand was buoyed by the pandemic and it also ended its lengthy partnership with Ocado.

Waitrose has reported a jump in delivery demand since the pandemic struck last year (Waitrose/PA)

Waitrose said it will have expanded to these 150 sites by “the end of the summer” and will be able to serve around 13 million people.

Deliveroo customers will be able to order from a range of between 750 and 1,000 products to arrive in as little as 20 minutes, it said.

The partnership started as a five-store trial in September last year before expanding to cover 40 sites.

The latest expansion will create up to 400 Waitrose roles to fulfil orders ready to be collected and delivered by Deliveroo.

James Bailey, executive director at Waitrose, said: “We have grown our online business at pace in the last year, responding to huge demand for online groceries and offering more choice in when and how people want to shop with us.

“We know convenience is key for many of our customers, and the expansion of the service with Deliveroo will play an integral role in helping us make Waitrose food more convenient than ever before.”

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce a two-year partnership with Waitrose, alongside a nationwide expansion to 150 stores.

“Waitrose is one of the most respected and loved British companies and we are proud to expand the extremely popular Waitrose service on Deliveroo.

“As we expand further across the country, this partnership will mean more choice and selection for our customers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create even more work for riders right across the UK.”