Sainsbury’s sales soar but Covid bill hits £485m

Supermarket Sainsbury’s enjoyed a strong boost in sales thanks to its position as an essential retailer during the year of Covid.

Sales in the year to March 6 jumped 7.8%, including an 8.3% rise in non-food business as shoppers were unable to head to non-essential retailers for large parts of the year.

But £485 million in Covid-related costs and a major restructuring that saw around 1,150 jobs affected, sent the business to a £261 million loss for the year.

Sainsbury’s enjoyed a strong year of sales thanks to being an essential retailer (Adam Davy/PA)

Sainsbury’s grocery sales were up 7.8%, helped along by a soaring 120% rise in online orders.

At the company’s Argos business, sales jumped 10.9%, including a 68% rise in digital sales.

But less travelling meant Sainsbury’s fuel sales slumped 45% contributing to overall revenues hitting £29 billion in the year to March 5, up 0.2% on a year earlier.

Like much of the high street, and despite remaining open throughout the year, clothing sales dropped 8.5% including a 26.7% plunge in the three months between March and May 2020.

Bosses said clothes sales are starting to recover, however, with a 4.2% rise in sales in the past three months.

Chief executive Simon Roberts also revealed that despite the high Covid-19 costs, the supermarket will still pay out a dividend to shareholders of 7.4p a share, up from 7.3p a share a year ago.

He said: “This year’s financial results have been heavily influenced by the pandemic.

“Food and Argos sales are significantly higher, but the cost of keeping colleagues and customers safe during the pandemic has been high.

“Our full-year direct Covid-19 costs were £485 million, leading to a 39% decrease in full-year underlying profit.

“We are pleased to propose a full-year dividend which is in line with last year, protecting shareholder income from the full impact of Covid-19 on profits.”