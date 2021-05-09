US fast-food giant Wendy’s to return to UK after 20-year hiatus

US fast-food giant Wendy’s will be returning to the UK after a 20-year hiatus.

Britons will be able to purchase Breakfast Baconators, towering triple-stacked beef burgers and Chocolate Frosty desserts at hundreds of restaurants the firm is planning to establish in the UK in the coming years.

With 30 to 50 employees per restaurant, the company is aiming to create around 12,000 jobs at up to 400 sites.

Wendy’s became the second-largest burger restaurant in the US after it said it “de-throned” Burger King last year.

The chain, which is known for its square-shaped burgers, will open its first UK restaurant in Reading on June 2, followed by four more at locations including Oxford and Stratford later in the year.

Wendy’s will also be partnering with Uber Eats to provide delivery options.

Abigail Pringle, head of international operations, told media interviews over the weekend that she envisaged the restaurant growing to a “significant scale” in the UK, before expanding to Europe.

The restaurant offers huge American portions, including the whopping Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple which is more than 1,500 calories.

As part of the launch, Wendy’s has said Britons will be offered exclusive new additions including vegetarian options.