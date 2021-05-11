TSB opens up ‘safe spaces’ in bank branches to support domestic abuse survivors

Domestic abuse survivors can access “safe spaces” in nearly 300 TSB branches where they will receive specialist support, the bank has announced.

TSB said the initiative will enable more people to find help on their local high street, particularly as lockdown restrictions ease across the UK.

The scheme has been rolled out following three pilots in TSB’s Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire branches over the past six months.

Domestic abuse prevention charity Hestia partnered with the bank and local police forces to roll out the scheme.

The scheme was initially developed during the coronavirus pandemic in response to people suffering domestic abuse being trapped at home with their abusers.

Hestia has seen domestic abuse cases surge in the past year.

Sue Harper, head of domestic abuse prevention at Hestia, said: “During the pandemic, self-isolation has given abusers a new method of control over victims making it very difficult for them to get the help they need. As restrictions ease, it’s vital that access to specialist domestic abuse support is readily accessible.”

TSB branch staff have received specialist training to increase their confidence in responding to disclosures of domestic abuse and will provide victims with access to a safe space in their branch.

Victims can use a private room to make telephone calls, speak to a trained staff member and contact the local police force if necessary.

The support is available to both TSB customers and non-customers and adheres to current health and safety regulations, ensuring people can still visit safely, the bank said.

Carol Anderson, director of TSB’s branch network, said: “It’s clear during lockdown victims of domestic abuse have had fewer opportunities to seek help safely.

“For some, going into their local bank will be one of the few connections they have with the wider community and in partnership with Hestia we’ll be there to offer that support when they need it most.”

People can find safe spaces located in various businesses at uksaysnomore.org/safespaces.

Hestia’s safe spaces initiative was awarded over £652,000 by Postcode Innovation Trust, a grant-making trust funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs, said: “I am delighted to see that TSB has signed up to this scheme and will now offer victims support in their high street branches.”

Here is a list from TSB of its branches offering a safe space:

Aberdeen, Rosehill

Aberdeen, St Nicholas

Aberfeldy

Aberystwyth

Alloa

Alton

Amble

Arbroath

Ashton-in-Makerfield

Aylesbury

Aylsham

Ayr

Bamber Bridge

Banbury

Banff

Barnsley

Barnstaple

Barrington Street

Bath

Bedford

Bedlington

Bedworth

Beverley

Biddulph

Billingham

Birmingham, Great Barr

Birmingham, Longbridge

Birmingham, New Street

Birmingham, Perry Barr

Birmingham, Sheldon

Birmingham, Pype Hayes

Birmingham, Saltley

Bishop’s Stortford

Blackpool

Bluewater Park

Bolsover

Bolton, Hotel Street

Bootle, New Strand

Boscombe

Bradford

Bridlington

Bridport

Brighton, Western Road

Bristol, Bedminster

Bristol, Merchant Street

Bromley

Buckie

Bude

Burton-on-Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Buxton

Camberley

Cambridge

Cardiff, Working Street

Carmarthen, Blue Street

Chatham

Chelmsford, 88/89 High Street

Cheltenham, High Street

Chichester

Chorley

Cirencester

Cleveleys

Clydebank

Colchester

Coventry, High Street

Crawley

Crook

Croydon

Cumbernauld

Cwmbran, General Rees Square

Darlington, Blackwellgate

Derby, East Street

Doncaster, High St

Dovercourt

Dumfries

Dundee, Meadowside

Dundee, Broughty Ferry

Dundee, Coldside

Dunfermline

Ealing

East Kilbride

Eastbourne

Edinburgh, Cameron Toll

Edinburgh, Hanover Street

Edinburgh, Leith

Elgin

Ellon

Enfield, 22-24 Church Street

Evesham

Exeter

Exmouth

Falkirk

Felixstowe

Flint

Forfar

Forres

Fort William

Fraserburgh

Frodsham

Frome

Gainsborough

Galashiels

Gateshead

Gillingham

Glasgow, Byres Road

Glasgow, Pollok

Glasgow, Shawlands

Glasgow, Shettleston

Glasgow, St Vincent

Glasgow, Cardonald

Glasgow, Castlemilk

Glenrothes

Gloucester

Goole

Greenford

Greenock

Grimsby, Victoria Street

Haddington

Halesowen

Hamilton

Hanley

Harold Hill

Harrow, St Ann’s Road

Hereford

High Wycombe

Horsham

Hounslow

Huddersfield, Cloth Hall St

Hull, 87-91 Jameson Street

Ilford

Inverness

Inverurie

Ipswich, Buttermarket

Irvine

Jarrow

Keighley

Keynsham

Kilmarnock

Kings Lynn

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Kirkcaldy, High Street

Kirkintilloch

Kirkwall

Lanark

Ledbury

Leeds, Headrow

Leicester, The Roundway

Leicester, Town Hall Square

Lerwick

Leven

Lincoln, High Street

Liverpool, Garston

Liverpool, Lord Street

Liverpool, Maghull

Liverpool, Old Swan

Livingston

London, Archway

London, Bermondsey

London, Bethnal Green

London, Cheapside

London, Clapham

London, Crouch End

London, Greenwich

London, Hammersmith

London, Harlesden

London, Leytonstone

London, Peckham

London, Stamford Hill

London, Tottenham

London, West End

Longton

Louth

Luton

Maesteg

Maidstone

Maltby

Manchester, Denton

Manchester, Eccles

Manchester, Longsight

Manchester, Market Street

Manchester, Middleton

Manchester, Wythenshawe

Maryport

Melton Mowbray

Merry Hill

Midsomer Norton

Milton Keynes

Minehead

Morden

Morecambe

Morpeth

Motherwell

Musselburgh

Nantwich

Nelson

Newark

Newbury

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, St Mary’s

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Milvain

Newport (Isle of Wight)

Newport, Commercial Street

Newton Aycliffe

Northallerton

Northampton, Weston Favell

Northgate Wakefield

Norwich, Guildhall Hill

Norwich, Magdalen Street

Nottingham, Clifton

Nottingham, Eastwood

Nottingham, Sherwood

Nottingham, West Bridgford

Oban

Oldbury

Ossett

Oswestry

Oxford

Paisley, High Street

Perth

Peterborough, 30-31 Long Causeway

Peterhead

Pitsea

Plymouth, Armada Way

Portsmouth

Preston, Fishergate

Quedgeley

Rawtenstall

Reading

Redcar

Redditch

Retford

Romford, Stewards Walk

Romsey

Ross-on-Wye

Rushden

Rutherglen

Sheerness

Sheffield, Darnall

Sheffield, Meadowhall

Sheffield, Woodseats

Shrewsbury

Slough

Smethwick, Cape Hill

Solihull

Somerton

Southampton, Above Bar

Southend-on-Sea

St Andrews

St Helens

Stevenage

Stirling

Stonehaven

Stornoway

Stourport-on-Severn

Stowmarket

Stranraer

Sunderland, Athenaeum Street

Swaffham

Swansea, Union Street

Swindon, The Parade

Taunton

Tavistock

Telford

Tenbury Wells

Tewkesbury

Thornbury

Thurso

Torquay, St Marychurch

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

Wallington

Walsall, The Bridge

Wantage, Market Place

Warrington, Buttermarket Street

Watford

Wellington

West Bromwich

Weston-Super-Mare

Whitchurch

Whitehaven

Wigan, Pemberton

Wilmslow

Wimborne

Winsford

Witney

Wolverhampton, Queen Street

Worcester

Wrexham

Yeovil

York, Parliament Street