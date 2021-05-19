Average UK house price has jumped by £24,000 during year of Covid-19 lockdowns

The average UK house price has surged by £24,000 during the past year of coronavirus lockdowns, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Property values jumped by 10.2% over the year to March 2021, marking the strongest annual growth rate the UK has seen since August 2007, its report said.

The average UK property value reached a new record high of £256,000 in March 2021, which was £24,000 higher than in March 2020, the month that the UK lockdowns started.

There were also signs that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on preferences for different property types.

The average price of detached properties increased by 11.7% in the year to March 2021, in comparison with flats and maisonettes increasing by 5.0% over the same period.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £275,000 (a 10.2% annual increase), in Wales to £185,000 (an 11.0% uplift), in Scotland to £167,000 (a 10.6% jump) and in Northern Ireland to £149,000 (up by 6.0%).

The ONS report said: “Changes in the tax paid on housing transactions may have allowed sellers to request higher prices as the buyers’ overall costs are reduced.”

A stamp duty holiday, which had been due to end in March, was recently extended in England and Northern Ireland.

In Wales, a holiday on the equivalent tax has also been extended until the end of June 2021.

A similar property transaction tax in Scotland ended on March 31 2021.

Within England, Yorkshire and the Humber was the region with the highest annual house price growth, with average prices increasing by 14.0% in the year to March.

The lowest annual growth was in London, where average prices increased by 3.7% over the year.

London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK at an average of £500,000.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients said: “March should have been the month when the stamp duty holiday came to an end and the housing market mini boom started to fizzle out but prices continued to surge.

“With the holiday now extended, and lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, buyers have been given another opportunity to take advantage of the saving.”

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa said: “These figures are based on sales that completed in March, and so the buyers would originally have expected that the stamp duty holiday to finish at the end of that month and would have been rushing to beat the deadline.”

He added: “We believe that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, combined with people’s reassessed post-pandemic housing needs, the ‘accidental savings’ that many have made over the past year and the desire for a post-pandemic fresh start, will keep house prices high for at least for the rest of this year.”