Liberty Steel plans sale of Stocksbridge plant

Liberty Steel is looking for a buyer for its aerospace and steel business in Stocksbridge as part of a major restructuring, the business announced on Monday.

The company also said it has started a formal sale process for Coventry’s Liberty Pressing Solutions, and Liberty Aluminium Technologies, with sites in Essex and Kidderminster.

The steel giant was heavily reliant on Greensill Capital, a financing company which went out of business earlier this year, raising worries about Liberty’s future, and the 5,000 people it employs in the UK.

Liberty said that the restructuring of its business would protect thousands of jobs.

The announcement follows a weekend of meetings in Dubai between Liberty founder Sanjeev Gupta and Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

The two sides have reached a so-called standstill agreement over Liberty Primary Metals Australia.