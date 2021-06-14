Spending in pubs jumped as football fans viewed Euro 2020 clashes – Barclaycard

Spending in pubs across the UK jumped by 4.5% over the weekend as football fans watched the Euro 2020 clashes, according to Barclaycard.

The payments provider compared the weekend of June 12 to 13 with the previous weekend of June 5 to 6.

Supermarket revenues also increased by 1.9%, as people made the most of the hot weather by buying ingredients for picnics and barbecues.

Petrol spending was also up 3.4% week-on-week as people enjoyed the sunshine.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “It wasn’t just football fans that had cause to celebrate this weekend – the combination of sport and sunshine brought a welcome boost to the UK economy, especially for pubs, bars and supermarkets.

“While this continues to be a challenging trading period for the hospitality industry, this weekend’s figures are hopefully an early indicator of brighter times ahead when all lockdown restrictions are lifted.”