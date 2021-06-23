Full list of branch closures announced by Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 44 branches across England and Wales.

These are the 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches which are to shut:

– Lloyds branches:

Bournemouth Westbourne

Cardiff Rumney

Leeds Horsforth

Northwood

Stony Stratford

Church Village (Pontypridd)

Morley (Leeds)

London Regent Street

London Berkeley Square

London Kentish Town

London Gants Hill

Oakham (East Midlands)

Brixham

Quinton (Birmingham)

Mildenhall

Faversham

Brighton Preston Circus

Halstead (Essex)

Holsworthy (Devon)

Henley-on-Thames

Hendon

Kempston (near Bedford)

Towcester

Tadley (Hampshire)

Bromborough

Cheltenham Bath Road

Haslemere

Newport Maindee

Sedgley Dudley (Staffordshire)

– Halifax branches:

Manchester Cross Street

Plaistow West Ham

Chesham

Chertsey

Fleet

Harpenden

Potters Bar

Kenilworth

Hinckley

Market Harborough

Upminster

Rugeley

Cheshunt

Pinner

Chesterfield Central Pavilion