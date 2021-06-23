Full list of branch closures announced by Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 44 branches across England and Wales.
These are the 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches which are to shut:
– Lloyds branches:
Bournemouth Westbourne
Cardiff Rumney
Leeds Horsforth
Northwood
Stony Stratford
Church Village (Pontypridd)
Morley (Leeds)
London Regent Street
London Berkeley Square
London Kentish Town
London Gants Hill
Oakham (East Midlands)
Brixham
Quinton (Birmingham)
Mildenhall
Faversham
Brighton Preston Circus
Halstead (Essex)
Holsworthy (Devon)
Henley-on-Thames
Hendon
Kempston (near Bedford)
Towcester
Tadley (Hampshire)
Bromborough
Cheltenham Bath Road
Haslemere
Newport Maindee
Sedgley Dudley (Staffordshire)
– Halifax branches:
Manchester Cross Street
Plaistow West Ham
Chesham
Chertsey
Fleet
Harpenden
Potters Bar
Kenilworth
Hinckley
Market Harborough
Upminster
Rugeley
Cheshunt
Pinner
Chesterfield Central Pavilion