Asda moves to permanent flexible working for HQ staff

Asda has confirmed it will introduce a permanent hybrid working model for head office staff once social distancing restrictions are lifted.

The Leeds-based supermarket said its office in the West Yorkshire city and a second site in Leicester will remain open but employees will be able to work from any location best suited to their job.

Bosses said there is no set number of days staff will be expected in the office but they should talk to their managers to “strike the right balance between home and office working, whilst ensuring this is led by the needs of the business”.

Jacki Simpson, Asda vice president of people operations, said: “We have learned a great deal about working patterns during the last 16 months and have seen colleagues work productively across different locations.

“Having consulted extensively with them about future ways of working, we know they welcome the increased flexibility of remote working.

“However, they also acknowledge there is some work that is simply better done from the office, so, as we move forward, a hybrid working model is the right approach for our people and the business.

“We believe this approach will help us attract and retain the best talent and will continue to position Asda as an employer of choice.”

Several companies have announced plans to offer hybrid working, including Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC Banks, as well as call-centre operator Capita and British Gas owner Centrica.