Ten Entertainment to consult staff and customers over masks

Leisure company Ten Entertainment has said it will consult staff and customers over mask-wearing before rules are relaxed.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell also told the PA news agency that the firm expects some safety measures to stay in venues in the short term.

It comes after the Government announced this week that there will no longer be a legal requirement to wear masks from July 19.

Mr Blackwell said: “We still want to hear more guidance but the most important thing is what our customers and staff think.

“We will absolutely get feedback from both of them before making any firm decision.

“We will continue to have some measures in place from July 19 so we can continue in confidence, but there is still more to find out with regards to guidance.”

It came as the company said that pent-up demand and staycations have sparked higher sales since its venues reopened following the latest lockdown.

Shares in the ten-pin bowling and family entertainment business climbed on Wednesday after it posted growth ahead of expectations.

It hailed “robust” sales growth of 27.4% since it reopened sites on May 17 compared with pre-pandemic levels from the same period in 2019.

Ten said it has had more than 650,000 visits after it welcomed customers back to its 46 venues.

It added that it has returned to profitability despite the rule of six still applying to bookings.

The group said it has seen a jump in families who have been unable to holiday abroad booking while they are on staycations.

Mr Blackwell said: “I am delighted with the commitment and hard work of our teams across the UK, who have welcomed back our customers with a safe and highly successful reopening programme.

“We are looking forward to recommencing our investment strategy in the second half of 2021 and to continue developing our family entertainment experience throughout the UK.”