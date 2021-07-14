Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
£56 monthly rise in energy bills ‘would encourage people to make homes greener’

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.04am
The average person would only invest in making their property greener if their energy bills jumped by £56 a month, according to Nationwide Building Society (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The average person would only invest in making their property greener if their energy bills jumped by £56 a month, according to survey.

This was the tipping point at which they would make their home more energy-efficient, according to the research from Nationwide Building Society.

Half (50%) of the more than 2,000 people surveyed consider themselves environmentally friendly.

But 46% said they were worried about the cost of going green and 30% were concerned they would be overcharged due to finding green improvements confusing.

Claire Tracey, Nationwide Building Society’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, said: “Without encouragement and incentivisation nothing will likely change.”

Nationwide has made a £1 billion loan fund available for borrowers to reduce the carbon footprint of their homes and kickstart green home improvements.

It also offers a mortgage rate of 0.75% to its existing mortgage customers for additional borrowing.

At least half of the home loan must be used to fund a range of sustainable home improvements, including the addition of solar panels, air source heat pumps and electric car charging points.

Greenpeace UK’s director of policy Doug Parr said: “While it is absolutely vital for tackling the climate crisis that housing in the UK is given a low-carbon transformation, it cannot leave hardworking households out of pocket.

“Grants can be a welcome boost but we need the Chancellor to deliver a suite of funding and tax breaks in the upcoming spending review if we’re to succeed in greening the UK’s homes.

“That means fully funding energy-efficiency improvements and low-carbon heating for low-income families so they are not worse off from the transition. It also means support for other households to give the market the necessary kickstart it requires.”

